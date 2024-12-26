Iran reacts to fresh Israeli attacks on Yemen

Referring to the Israeli aggression on Yemen's soil, the senior Iranian diplomat strongly condemned the Zionists' airstrikes on Sana'a Airport and Yemen's energy infrastructures.

Considering these attacks, which were designed and carried out with the support and complicity of the United States and the United Kingdom, to be a violation of all international rules and norms, especially the principles of the United Nations Charter and international law, Baghaei described the inaction of the United Nations in the face of the increasing violations and crimes of the Zionist regime to be contrary to the responsibilities and duties of this organization according to the United Nations Charter.

Referring to the continuation of the genocide in Gaza and the expansion of the occupying regime's aggression and expansionism to other countries in the region, he described the repeated attacks of the Zionist regime and the United States and the United Kingdom on the civil infrastructure and infrastructure facilities of Yemen in line with the demonic policy of the occupying regime to destroy and weaken Islamic countries.

He also demanded immediate action from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other regional and international institutions in this regard.

Media sources announced that the attacks of the Zionist regime on Yemen resulted in the martyrdom of 5 people, the wounding of 17 people, and the disappearance of 3 others.

Al-Mayadeen reported that the attack of the Zionist regime army on Sana'a airport was carried out during the presence of 2 UN officials in the area.

According to the initial reports, one of the injured at Sana'a airport was the co-pilot of the United Nations plane, and 2 of the martyrs were also airport employees.

Reports also suggested that a group of patients present in the airport hall were targeted in the Israeli attack.

Zionist media sources claimed that 100 Zionist fighter jets participated in the attack.

