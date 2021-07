Gaston Parage, President of the International Powerlifting Federation (IPF) arrived in Tehran on Monday morning.

World Club powerlifting championships will be held in the Iranian city of Urmia, the capital of the Western Azerbaijan Province from July 27 to 30, 2021.

Gaston Parage will soon travel to Urmia to attend powerlifting championships which is scheduled to be held with the participation of 8 domestic and foreign teams.

