Siamand Rahman clinches 3rd world title

The strongest ever Paralympian, Iran's Siamand Rahman comfortably lifted 265kg in his second attempt to take gold in the men’s over 107kg at World Para Powerlifting competitions in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan on Friday.

Having opened with 250kg, the 31-year-old took the lead after the first round as compatriot Mansour Pourmirzaei and Iraq’s Faris Al-Ageeli followed, according to the official website of World Para Powerlifting on Friday.

After the second round, the Iranian legend was way ahead of the pack and had already sealed the title. Therefore, he decided to retire in the third round.

It was an Iranian one-two as Pourmirzaei (236kg) claimed silver, while Al-Ageeli (235kg) completed the podium.

“I am very happy. It was a strong competition today. My coach suggested the weight here. So I didn’t go for the record today,” said two-time Paralympic champion Rahman, whose world record stands at a massive 310kg.

“My main goal is the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics and I will set a new record there.”

Rahman also tipped his fans that “it will be a different Siamand that they will witness in Tokyo.”

USA’s Antonio Deandre Martin achieved an Americas record lift of 227kg to finish fourth.

KI/PR