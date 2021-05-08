Pourmirzaei grabs gold in world Para weightlifting event

Mansour Pourmirzaei won a gold medal in the 107+ kg category at the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships underway in Thailand on Saturday.

This was the Iranian team's second gold in the world event on Saturday after another Iranian para powerlifter Seyed Hamed Solhipour grabbed the gold at the 97-kg category.

In this competition, the national Iranian team have so far won 6 medals (5 gold and a silver medal).

Iran has sent six powerlifters to the 2021 World Para Powerlifting Championships. The competition is being held in Bangkok, Thailand from May 6 to 9.

The tournament expected to be the final Paralympic qualifying round.

KI/IRINN