Iranian weightlifters grab silver, bronze medals in W C'ships

Two Iranian weightlifters won two medals in IWF Junior World Championships on Monday. The competitions are underway in the Tajik capital of Tashkent.

Reza Hassanpour lifted 172 kg weight in the snatch and 226 kg in the clean and jerk while recorder the combined total of 398 kg to become the vice-champion in the IWF Junior World Championships.

Alireza Zandi, another representative in the Iranian team lifted 173 kg weight in his snatch, 221 kg in the clean and jerk and his combined total was 394 kg to stand on third place on the podium in the competitions.

