EU officials expect Vienna talks to finalize at next round

"I am sure that the next round will be the one in which we will finally get a deal," Enrique Mora, chief coordinator of the talks, told reporters as the fifth round of indirect US-Iranian negotiations wrapped up on Wednesday, Reuters reported.

However, senior diplomats from Britain, France and Germany, among the major powers that struck the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, were more cautious.

"We have continued to make progress and important parts of a future deal have now been fleshed out, but the most difficult decisions lie ahead. We have of course worked based on the principle of nothing is agreed to (until) all is agreed," the group of diplomats, known as the E3, said in a statement.

"Together we understand that time is on nobody's side. Decision time is coming up. We will reconvene next week," they added.

Two diplomats said the talks, which began in April and are in their fifth round, were expected to adjourn for a week, resuming on Thursday, June 10, though that was not set in stone.

Mora offered his upbeat assessment after a meeting of the remaining parties to the deal - Iran, Russia, China, France, Britain, Germany - along with the EU in a format known as the Joint Commission.

