Negotiations to continue until Iran's interests materialized

Referring to the 5th round of the JPCOA Joint Commission Meeting on Tuesday in Vienna, Seyed Abbass Araghchi said, "All sides are still serious and they have attended the meeting seriously. Many delegations hope that this round can be the last round of negotiations and we can reach a conclusion."

"Serious and important issues still remained in Vienna talks that need to be resolved. Of course, the number of these issues has decreased, and we have advanced a lot in writing the draft in previous periods. We can move forward further, but the few issues that remain are still key issues that need to be decided," he added.

Stating that it can not be said conclusively about the exact time of the end of the negotiations, he said, "We hope to be able to do this as soon as possible, but we are looking for an agreement that meets our definite demands and positions that have been repeatedly mentioned before."

He went on to say, "It is important that what serves Iran's national interests must be carefully considered and met in the negotiations and in the written drafts that are written."

"We will carry out the negotiations carefully and tactfully, and we hope that the demands and what are the definite positions of the Establishment, which have been expressed by the Leader on several occasions, will be met, and then we will report the matter to Tehran," Araghchi said, adding, "Any decision is ultimately made in Tehran."

"Time is not the criterion for us. Securing the interests of the country is the criterion for us, and until these interests are secured, the negotiations will continue," he highlighted.

The 5th round of nuclear talks between Iran and P4+1 on the way of full and effective implementation of JCPOA was held off in Grand Hotel in Vienna on Tuesday afternoon with the participation of the representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, which is officially known as the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), namely Russia and China and the E3 or the UK, France and Germany.

ZZ/FNA14000304001099