There is possibility of JCPOA revival: China FM

Wang Yi, Chinese Foreign Minister, made the remarks in a virtual meeting of Mucnich Security Conference on Tuesday.

The top Chinese diplomat described the JCPOA as one of the grounds that China and the European Union work together to defend multilateralism regarding it.

According to Yi, the JCPOA participants are "working hard to preserve this agreement, in line with UNSC Resolution 2231 and Middle East Peace."

His remarks came after it was reported earlier today that the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian expressed hope that the parties to the Vienna talks would make progress in negotiations as soon as possible.

