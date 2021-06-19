  1. Politics
Jun 19, 2021, 9:30 AM

Iran's lead negotiator discusses JCPOA with IAEA cheif

Iran's lead negotiator discusses JCPOA with IAEA cheif

TEHRAN, Jun. 19 (MNA) – On Friday, the latest developments around the JCPOA negotiations was discussed by Iran's lead negotiator at the talks in Vienna and Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

On Friday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and lead negotiator at the talks in Vienna met and held talks with the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

"Deputy Minister Araghchi and @rafaelmgrossi discussed today the latest developments around the JCPOA negotiations and possible assistance of the @iaeaorg in this process”, said Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi in his Twitter account.

“They also reviewed mutual interactions and cooperation between Iran and the IAEA”, the envoy added.

Iran's lead negotiator discusses JCPOA with IAEA cheif


The 6th round of the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was held in Grand Hotel Wien in Vienna on Saturday in presence of delegations of Iran and P4+1 (Germany, France, Russia, China and UK).

RHM/FNA14000328001175

News Code 174981
مرضیه رحمانی
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174981/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News