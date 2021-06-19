Iran's lead negotiator discusses JCPOA with IAEA cheif

On Friday, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Political Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi and lead negotiator at the talks in Vienna met and held talks with the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi.

"Deputy Minister Araghchi and @rafaelmgrossi discussed today the latest developments around the JCPOA negotiations and possible assistance of the @iaeaorg in this process”, said Iran’s ambassador to IAEA, Kazem Gharibabadi in his Twitter account.

“They also reviewed mutual interactions and cooperation between Iran and the IAEA”, the envoy added.



The 6th round of the Joint Commission meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was held in Grand Hotel Wien in Vienna on Saturday in presence of delegations of Iran and P4+1 (Germany, France, Russia, China and UK).

