Compromise with Zionist regime ‘impossible’: Islamic Jihad

The Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement emphasized that achievement of the Resistance movement in the recent Israeli war against Gaza Strip is a national and valuable achievement, Al-Arabiya 21 reported.

According to the report, Ziad al-Nakhalah stressed the need to resume conflict with Zionist regime in the West Bank, saying that this is part of the missions of the Resistance groups.

Regarding the possibility of compromise with the Zionist regime, he reiterated that compromise with Israeli regime is ‘impossible’ and Islamic Jihad Resistance Movement had predicted since signing Oslo Accord in 1993 that this process would fail and put Palestinians in bottleneck.

Anyone who raises compromise with occupying regime of Israel and believes that such a thing is possible, he has not understood the nature of Zionist project, Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement Ziad al-Nakhalah added.

