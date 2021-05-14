Jordanians protest in support of Palestinians

Demonstrations against the “Zionist enemy” took place in Kerak in central Jordan, the southern city of Maan, and other cities in the south, the Jordanian news website Khaberni reported.

The protesters demanded an end to normalization agreements between Arab states and the Israeli regime and burned the regime's flags.

Jordan was the second Arab state to establish diplomatic relations with the Israeli regime, doing so with a US-brokered peace treaty in 1994.

Zionists-Jordan relations were already worsening before the recent outbreak of fighting in the Israeli regime and the Palestinian territories.

