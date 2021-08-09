Iran support for Palestine to continue until Quds liberated

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf made the comments in a meeting with the visiting Islamic Jihad Secretary-General Ziyad al-Nakhala in Tehran on Monda.

At the beginning of the meeting, Ghalibaf congratulated the recent victories of the Palestinian people and the Axis of Resistance in the recent 12-day battle against the occupying regime of Israel and added, "This important achievement bade by the Palestinian fighters, especially the fighters of the Islamic Jihad, shows solidarity and unity among the Palestinian people."

The Iranian parliament speaker emphasized the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran for the struggle of the Palestinian people and the Axis of Resistance and said, "One of the symbols of the revolutionary spirit in the Islamic Republic of Iran is defending the oppressed Palestinian people and this will continue until the liberation of Holy Quds."

In the end, Ghalibaf vowed that the Iranian parliament supports any approach that leads to unity and solidarity between Palestinian groups and factions.

Ziyad al-Nakhala, for his part, said the Palestinian people are proud of the Islamic Republic of Iran's resolve and determination in spearheading the support for the oppressed.

The Islamic Jihad head added "Certainly, had it not been for the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the victories of the Palestinian people and fighters would not have been achieved. We hope that in the near future, with the help of Iran, we will be able to liberate the occupied territories from claws of the Zionist regime."

He concluded that Iran's perpetual policy has empowered the Resistance.

