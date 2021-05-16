Palestine, Quds to be liberated in line with divine promise

Ali Akbar Velyati made the remarks in a phone call with Ziad al-Nakhala, Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement on Sunday afternoon.

During the telephone conversation, the Secretary-General of World Assembly of Islamic Awakening hailed the Palestinians for their bravery and steadfastness they have shown over the past few days against the Israeli regime, expressing sincere congratulations to the Palestinians for their recent victories and defaming the Zionist regime."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran has performed its duties in the past and will continue to do so under the leadership of the Leader," Velayati added expressing the readiness of the Islamic Republic to continue the widespread support for Palestine.

He further censured some rulers in the Islamic countries who are affiliated with the Western powers for their betrayal towards the Palestinians, calling on them to learn good lessons from the ongoing developments in the occupied lands and follow in their own nations' footsteps and voice their support for Palestine and holy Quds.

Velayati stressed, "The World Assembly of Islamic Awakening will continue its full support for the revered people of Palestine and their struggle against the usurping Zionists and will spare no effort to liberate all Palestinian lands."

Ziad al-Nakhala, for his part, expressed his gratitude for the stances and support of the Islamic Republic of Iran and briefed Velayati on the recent victories that Palestinians have achieved against the Zionist regime.

The Secretary-General of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement added that the Resistance forces in Palestine had rejected calls for a ceasefire, saying that the Palestinians conditioned the ceasefire on the withdrawal of the Israeli regime from Al-Aqsa and calling off its plan to forcefully evict the Palestinians from their homes in Shiekh Jarrah neighborhood.

"We will defend Al-Aqsa Mosque with all our might, and we will stand firm with the blood of our children and break the hegemony of Israel," he added.

Nakhala continued to express his appreciation to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution for his support and the stances he declared on the International Quds Day earlier this month, vowing "We will continue to resist and defend Al-Aqsa Mosque until the final victory."

