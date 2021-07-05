Nasrallah to deliver speech on Monday

Lebanon’s Hezbollah chief will deliver a speech at the Conference which will be convened in order to renew the media discourse and manage the confrontation with the Zionist regime.

According to Al-Manar News Network, the speech will be delivered on Monday evening at 16:00 Beirut time (17:30 Tehran local time).

Based on the previous announcements, the National Conference of “Palestine Is Victorious” will be held at the Coral Beach Hotel in Beirut with the participation of scientific and media personalities and media executives.

