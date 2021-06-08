Nasrallah ends speculations over his health by TV speech

Lebanese Hezbollah Secretary General Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah started to deliver a speech on Tuesday evening on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Al-Manar TV network.

In his speech, Sayyed Nasrallah reassured supporters that he has recovered and is now in good health, reiterating his hope that he prays at Al-Aqsa Mosque.

According to Nasrallah, Al-Manar is a non-profit TV Channel that was established in order to raise a certain cause.

Al-Manar is a Lebanese satellite television station owned and operated by the Lebanese Resistance group Hezbollah, broadcasting from Beirut, Lebanon. The channel was launched on 4 June 1991.

Since its start, the TV network has played an important role in covering resistance operations against the Zionist occupiers in southern Lebanon. Al-Manar Network was also very active in covering the events of the liberation struggle in southern Lebanon in 2000.

Al-Manar's policy, as its officials have always emphasized, has been to strengthen unity between Muslims and Arabs. This network considers defending the resistance against the Zionist regime as its main strategy and seeks to bring the voice of truth to the world.

This item is being updated