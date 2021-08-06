Lebanon Hezbollah turned into a model in resisting against GA

Speaking in his meeting with the Lebanon's Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem in Tehran on Fri., Iran’s President Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi reiterated that model of resistance and perseverance of Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement against the Global Arrogance has presently been turned into a comprehensive and successful model in the international arena.

Lebanon's Hezbollah has been able to show effective deterrence against the Zionist enemy, Takfiri groups and in general, overt and covert seditions, Raeisi emphasized.

He praised the influential role of Hezbollah Resistance Movement and pointed out that enemies are trying to undermine and weaken spread of this influential and constructive model.

Lebanon's Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem, for his part, conveyed the congratulatory message of Secretary-General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah to Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi President of the Islamic Republic of Iran and wished him evermore success in his new tenure.

“Hezbollah” Resistance Movement is the only group that has been able to maintain its unity and solidarity with people in Lebanon against the aggression and conspiracies of the Zionist enemy, Sheikh Naim Qassem added.

