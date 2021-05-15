Israeli airstrike hits residential house in Gaza's Shujayea

Safa Press agency is reporting in the last half hour that an Israeli airstrike has hit and destroyed a house in the Shujayea neighbourhood of Gaza City.

There were no immediate reports on casualties.

The report said that the home of the Hassouna family located in eastern Gaza City was destroyed during the strike early on Saturday.

Shujayea was the site of a heavy Israeli bombardment in 2014 that killed several civilians. The incident was described as a “massacre”.

Zionist attack on Gaza leaves 137 martyred, incl. 36 children

As of early Saturday, at least 137 Palestinians, including 36 children, have been killed and 920 have been wounded since hostilities flared up on Monday.

The death toll is expected to rise, as another series of Israeli air assaults hit the Shati refugee camp in Gaza killing at least two women, including six children while burying several others in the rubble. Another air raid also reportedly hit a house in Khan Yunis, Al-Jazeera reported.

Thousands of Palestinian families have taken shelter in United Nations-run schools in northern Gaza to escape Israeli artillery fire. The UN has said it estimates approximately 10,000 Palestinians have left their homes in Gaza amid the Israeli offensive.

Despite international calls for an immediate halt of all hostilities, including from United Nations chief Antonio Guterres, Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed the offensive will continue “as needed to restore calm in the state of Israel”.

Meanwhile, violence is brewing between Israeli settlers and Palestinian citizens in the occupied West Bank, as well as in Israel.

At least 11 Palestinians have also been killed by Israeli security forces in the occupied West Bank.

The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas had set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque by 6 o'clock local time Monday and free the Palestinians who have been arrested.

Clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime began on Monday after the deadline expired.

