Gharibabadi meets Indian, Japanese, Spanish envoys in Tehran

During the meeting, Gharibabadi and the aforementioned envoys discussed wide spectrum of issues, including bilateral ties, the recent regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, the deputy foreign minister wrote, “In separate meetings in Tehran with the ambassadors of India (the new ambassador), Japan (a farewell meeting), and Spain, we discussed a range of important regional and international issues.”

In these meetings, it was emphasized on maintaining and expanding bilateral relations based on the mutual respect and shared interests, he underlined.

MA/ 6970516