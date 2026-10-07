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Oct 7, 2026, 10:54 AM

Gharibabadi meets Indian, Japanese, Spanish envoys in Tehran

Gharibabadi meets Indian, Japanese, Spanish envoys in Tehran

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for the Legal and International Affairs Kazem Gharibabadi met and held talks with the ambassadors of India, Japan and Spain to discus bilateral relations and issues of the mutual interest.

During the meeting, Gharibabadi and the aforementioned envoys discussed wide spectrum of issues, including bilateral ties, the recent regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest.

In a post on his X account on Wednesday, the deputy foreign minister wrote, “In separate meetings in Tehran with the ambassadors of India (the new ambassador), Japan (a farewell meeting), and Spain, we discussed a range of important regional and international issues.”

In these meetings, it was emphasized on maintaining and expanding bilateral relations based on the mutual respect and shared interests, he underlined.

Gharibabadi meets Indian, Japanese, Spanish envoys in Tehran

Gharibabadi meets Indian, Japanese, Spanish envoys in Tehran

MA/ 6970516

News ID 248395
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

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