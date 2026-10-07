France summons Iranian ambassador in tit-for-tat move

The move came after Tehran summoned the French ambassador to protest violence by French security forces against protesters following the heavy-handed crackdown on student demonstrations in France.

According to reports, at least 5,000 people have been arrested during the protests, while others have sustained serious injuries, including eye injuries, broken teeth and head trauma.

The French Foreign Ministry spokesman said the summoning of France’s ambassador in Tehran was baseless and described it as provocative, calling for an end to such actions.

The Iranian side, however, said the French government reserved the right to support unrest and disturbances in other countries. It also said France had repeatedly supported rioters and terrorists during unrest in Iran and had effectively turned into a base for them.

MNA