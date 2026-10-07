Op. al-Aqsa Storm shattered myth of Israel army invincibility

Commemorating the third anniversary of the historical and strategic Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, the IRGC in a statement considered this operation to be the beginning of the end of Zionism and the collapse of the myth of invincibility of the Zionist regime’s army, and accelerating incident in the path of the definitive decline of the racist and occupying regime of Israel.

Three years have passed since October 7, 2023, the day when Palestinian resistance fighters and heroic Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, relying on God Almighty and the iron will of the oppressed Palestinian nation, executed one of the greatest operations in the history of the resistance and shattered the security apparatus of the occupying regime of Israel, the statement added.

The operation al-Aqsa Storm, as interpreted by martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, was a "future-making incident" that established the course of the definite decline of the Zionist regime, the statement said, adding, “Not only this operation destroyed the myth of invincibility of the Zionist army forever, but also turned the resistance front into an undeniable strategic reality throughout the region.”

This statement describes the economic, political, and international collapse of the Zionist regime, outbreak of the crushing challenges facing the United States, particularly following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz and the decisive control exercised over it by Islamic Iran as painful for the terrorist US government and criminal Zionist regime.

Despite immense pressures and martyrdom of its high-ranking commanders, the Axis of Resistance remains steadfast and unyielding. Moreover, as acknowledged by regional analysts, the United States and the Zionist regime have suffered humiliating defeat on all fronts and failed to achieve their key objective: the weakening, defeat, and fragmentation of Iran as a regional power.

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