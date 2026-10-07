No nuclear talks taken place between Tehran, Washington

“No negotiations [have] taken place with the US about Iran's nuclear program … Washington must first meet Tehran's conditions before nuclear talks can start,” Reuters reported on 7 October, citing what it said was an Iranian official.
“US recognition of Iran's right to nuclear enrichment is Tehran's red line … [Iran] will not show flexibility on [enrichment] in any way,” the source added, a day after US Vice President JD Vance called for a scale-back of Iranian uranium enrichment.
The source said that “Vance's comments are Washington's ideas and requests. ... Americans are free to make requests and have ideas, but they are at odds with Iran's demands.”
Vance had said on 5 October that Tehran must make a significant reduction in nuclear enrichment.
MNA
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