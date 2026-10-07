No nuclear talks taken place between Tehran, Washington

“No negotiations [have] taken place with the US about Iran's nuclear program … Washington must first meet Tehran's conditions before nuclear talks can start,” Reuters reported on 7 October, citing what it said was an Iranian official.

“US recognition of Iran's right to nuclear enrichment is Tehran's ​red line … [Iran] will not show flexibility on [enrichment] in any way,” the source added, a day after US Vice President JD Vance called for a scale-back of Iranian uranium enrichment.

The source said that “Vance's comments are Washington's ideas and requests. ... Americans are free to make requests and have ideas, but they are at ​odds with Iran's demands.”

Vance had said on 5 October that Tehran must make a significant reduction in nuclear enrichment.

MNA