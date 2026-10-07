Operation Al-Aqsa Storm ‘beyond Zionist regime’s imagination’

In a message released on Wednesday on the occasion of October 07, 2023, which marks the 3rd anniversary of Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, General Abdollahi emphasized that Operation Al-Aqsa Strom went beyond the imagination of the fake Zionist regime, disrupted the calculations of the Resistance Front's enemies, and inflicted a severe blow to the Zionist enemy.

October 7 transformed the Resistance Front's defensive strategy into an offensive one, aimed at the legitimate defense of the Palestinian people and their land, he said, adding, “Operation Al-Aqsa Storm accelerated the decline of the usurping, child-killing, and oppressive Zionist regime.”

The enemies of the Islamic Ummah, particularly the criminal Zionists, must realize that the heroic legacies of the Resistance Front’s martyrs, especially former Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander martyr Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, former Secretary General of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement martyr Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, former Hamas Political Bureau Chief martyr Ismail Haniyeh, and martyr Yahya Sinwar will continue and ultimately enumerate the end of occupying regime of Israel, he underlined.

Relying upon the assistance of the God Almighty, and recommendations of martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei and guidelines of Leader of the Islamic revolution Ayatolah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, defending the sacred cause of Palestine and the Resistance Front will continue until the liberation of Al-Quds.

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