  1. Politics
Oct 7, 2026, 3:17 PM

Senior IRGC commander:

Strait of Hormuz "under full control of Iran’s Armed Forces"

Strait of Hormuz "under full control of Iran’s Armed Forces"

TEHRAN, Oct. 07 (MNA) – Senior Iranian Commander Brigadier General Naghdi has said that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed and under the full control of Iran’s armed forces until the country’s legitimate demands are met.

“The limited range of our weapons is a matter of policy rather than technical constraints. Since they are domestically produced, their range and power can be increased based on battlefield needs and requirements,” he emphasized.

Earlier, he had said that Iran's IRGC must be able to take the war into enemy lands, adding that the IRGC had been ordered to build the capability for offensive operations beyond the country's borders.

He, who is also a senior IRGC adviser has stated that all Iranian weapons, ammunition and equipment are now domestically produced, that ballistic missiles are being manufactured faster than they are being fired, and that Iran could sustain the war for years.

MNA

News ID 248402
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News