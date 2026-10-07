Strait of Hormuz "under full control of Iran’s Armed Forces"

“The limited range of our weapons is a matter of policy rather than technical constraints. Since they are domestically produced, their range and power can be increased based on battlefield needs and requirements,” he emphasized.

Earlier, he had said that Iran's IRGC must be able to take the war into enemy lands, adding that the IRGC had been ordered to build the capability for offensive operations beyond the country's borders.

He, who is also a senior IRGC adviser has stated that all Iranian weapons, ammunition and equipment are now domestically produced, that ballistic missiles are being manufactured faster than they are being fired, and that Iran could sustain the war for years.

MNA