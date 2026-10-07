Pezeshkian, Putin stress continued Iran-Russia coop. in call

During the phone call, President Pezeshkian congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his birthday and wishes the Russian government and people ‘success, growth, and prosperity’.

Noting the favorable and expanding trend of relations between Tehran and Moscow, Pezeshkian stressed the necessity of continuing and strengthening bilateral cooperation in various areas, describing the continuation of this path as serving the shared interests of both countries.

Expressing appreciation for the Iranian President Pezeshkian’s congratulations and expressions of goodwill, the Russian president, for his part, wished peace, prosperity, security, and success for the government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Vladimir Putin pointed to the trend of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow within the framework of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty, emphasizing that this cooperation is continuing despite ongoing developments and events in the region.

Putin pointed to the Iranian nation's historic and epic steadfastness in the face of enemy aggression, stating that Iran's courage has been put at the focal attention of many countries across the world.

He then referred to the efforts made by some certain countries to mediate and help de-escalate tensions, Putin stated that Russia supports these diplomatic initiatives and assured that Moscow, too, stands ready to play a role and provide assistance in this regard.

Emphasizing the importance of continued communication and close cooperation between Tehran and Moscow, the Russian president conveyed his warmest greetings and best wishes to the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

In conclusion, both presidents emphasized the continuation and strengthening of bilateral and strategic cooperation between Tehran and Moscow.

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