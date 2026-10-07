Saudi regime attacks Yemen with US support: Houthi

At the start of his televised speech delvered on Wednesday. Abdul Malek al-Houthi noted that Britain created the Saudi regime and assigned it a specific and undesirable role in the Islamic world. He said that the Saudis are using religious issues against the Islamic Ummah.

He said that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman admitted that the Saudi regime supported the Takfiris and that Saudi Arabia’s friends in this regard were America, Britain and Israel.

"The Saudis are using the title “Jihad in the Way of God” and are deceiving the Islamic Ummah; they are taking actions against Palestine and in favor of America and are creating hypocrisy in the Islamic world."

Ansarullah Leader further said that "Declaring Palestinian groups as terrorists is one of the things that reveals the truth of the Saudi stance on the Palestinian issue.

Al-Houthi said that 'The Saudi regime is exerting pressure on the Lebanese authorities to adopt a stance against Hezbollah in favor the Western states and Israeli regime.

"The Saudi regime played a role in the assassination of martyr Emad Mughniyeh and supported the attempts to assassinate the Secretary General of Hezbollah from the very beginning."

He went on to say that " The role that the Islamic Republic of Iran has played towards Palestine and the region and its resistance against Zionist arrogance is in the interest of the entire Islamic nation."

"Zionism and its allies have found the Islamic Republic of Iran to be the greatest obstacle on the path to supporting the Palestinian people and confronting the Zionist plan."

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is engaged in a great battle to confront the Zionist regime and the United States," he further said.

Ansarullah Leader further said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has made great sacrifices in confronting the rebellious Zionist regime, and at the forefront of these sacrifices is the dedication to the Leader and Martyr Imam of the Islamic Revolution of Iran, Seyyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei (may Allah be pleased with him)."

He added that, "If the Arab countries had done the same thing for the Palestinian people as the West does for the Zionist regime, the situation would be completely different today."

Ansarullah Leader alsi said, "The planes and weapons that have repeatedly been used to attack Yemen are American, and their use and utlization depend on the US will."

He asserted, "Saudi Arabia is under the control of America and is attacking Yemen under the cover (command) of America. Saudi Arabia has constantly demanded America enter the war directly and fully."

He dismissed the Saudis claim that the Yemeni forces attacked holy cities in Saudi Arabia, saying that claim was made at the Zionists' request.

MNA