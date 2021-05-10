Zionists clash with Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

The courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque once again witness the violent attack of Zionist military forces on Palestinian worshipers in support of Israeli settlers.

Lebanese-based Al-Mayadeen Telegram channel reported in a breaking news that a large number of Palestinian worshipers gathered in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque to counter illegal entry and attacks by settlers, and wrote that occupiers fired tear gas, plastic bullets and rocket-propelled grenades to disperse the worshipers.

According to the report, violent clashes started between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque minutes ago, and Palestinian youth are controlling the settlers' attacks.

Al-Jazeera news website also reported fierce clashes broke out between Zionist military forces and Israeli settlers by publishing images of violent scenes of clashes in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

MA/FNA14000220000205