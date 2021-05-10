  1. Politics
May 10, 2021, 10:33 AM

Zionists clash with Palestinian worshipers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – A violent clash erupted between Zionist military forces and Palestinian worshippers in Al-Aqsa Mosque on Monday.

The courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque once again witness the violent attack of Zionist military forces on Palestinian worshipers in support of Israeli settlers.

Lebanese-based Al-Mayadeen Telegram channel reported in a breaking news that a large number of Palestinian worshipers gathered in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque to counter illegal entry and attacks by settlers, and wrote that occupiers fired tear gas, plastic bullets and rocket-propelled grenades to disperse the worshipers.

According to the report, violent clashes started between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque minutes ago, and Palestinian youth are controlling the settlers' attacks.

Al-Jazeera news website also reported fierce clashes broke out between Zionist military forces and Israeli settlers by publishing images of violent scenes of clashes in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

MA/FNA14000220000205

News Code 173225
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173225/

