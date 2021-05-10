COVID-19 death toll in Iran passes 75,000

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari put the death toll from COVID-19 in Iran at 75,261, saying the disease has taken the lives of 351 patients over the past 24 hours.

She said the total number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has exceeded 2,673,219 following the detection of 18,408 new cases since yesterday.

Of the new cases detected since Snuday, 2,517 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

At least 2,127,192 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, the spokeswoman said.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 5,533 coronavirus patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, Lari noted.

The spokeswoman also said more than 17,206735 coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

