  1. Politics
May 13, 2021, 1:00 AM

Deputy EU Foreign Policy chief, IAEA Sec. Gen. discuss JCPOA

Deputy EU Foreign Policy chief, IAEA Sec. Gen. discuss JCPOA

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – The Secretary-General of European Union’s External Action Service Enrique Mora met with the Director-General of International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi on Wed. and discussed Iran’s nuclear deal, JCPOA.

Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora and Head of JCPOA Joint Commission revealed his meeting with IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi on Wed.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed 2015 Iran’s nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a tweet on Wed., Enrique Mora wrote, “Pleased to see @iaeaorg DG @rafaelmgrossi again. Touched upon latest developments on the Vienna talks on the #JCPOA.”

“Greatly appreciate IAEA’s work, including on Iran’s nuclear programme that is informing the JCPOA Joint Commission discussions these days,” Mora added.

Deputy EU Foreign Policy chief, IAEA Sec. Gen. discuss JCPOA

The temporary and three-month agreement made between Islamic Republic of Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will expire on May 21.

MA/5211015

News Code 173387
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173387/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 0 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News