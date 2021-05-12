Deputy EU Foreign Policy chief, IAEA Sec. Gen. discuss JCPOA

Deputy EU Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora and Head of JCPOA Joint Commission revealed his meeting with IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi on Wed.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed 2015 Iran’s nuclear deal, also known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

In a tweet on Wed., Enrique Mora wrote, “Pleased to see @iaeaorg DG @rafaelmgrossi again. Touched upon latest developments on the Vienna talks on the #JCPOA.”

“Greatly appreciate IAEA’s work, including on Iran’s nuclear programme that is informing the JCPOA Joint Commission discussions these days,” Mora added.

The temporary and three-month agreement made between Islamic Republic of Iran and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will expire on May 21.

MA/5211015