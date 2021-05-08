EU envoy calls for an immediate revival of JCPOA

"We have initiated the 4 round of the Vienna talks to bring the JCPOA back to life", Deputy of European Union Foreign Policy Chief Enrique Mora, who runs the Vienna talks, wrote in his Twitter account.

"No deadlines but as coordinator, I feel a certain sense of urgency. Time is not on our side. Happy to see that all delegations, including Iran and the US, say they share that sense", he added.

The fourth round of talks between representatives from Iran and the remaining signatories to the Iran nuclear deal, which is officially known as the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), namely Russia and China and the E3 or the UK, France and Germany was held on Friday afternoon in Grand Hotel in Vienna.

In the meeting which lasted for an hour and half, it was decided that expert and technical consultations and work on the draft texts to begin immediately.

All parties reiterated their seriousness to achieve a result in the shortest possible time.

The talks are held between Iran and the P4+1 on reviving the JCPOA. The two sides have formed two working groups on the possible return of the United States to the deal and lifting of anti-Iran illegal sanctions, which the previous US administration imposed on Iran after moving out from the deal in May 2018.

RHM/FNA14000218000413