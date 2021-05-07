US should know Vienna talks not about new round of bargaining

Speaking in an interview with CNN TV Network on Fri., Saeed Khatibzadeh reiterated that Washington need to know that new round of nuclear talks in Vienna is not a ground for new round of bargaining.

In response to a question on reaching an agreement between Iran and US in new round of talks in Vienna, Khatibzadeh said that the situation for continuation of talk is positive although progresses have been inadequate.

Islamic Republic of Iran believes that return of the United States to JCPOA depends very much on the United States itself. Now is the time for President Biden to make a political decision to either tell his administration to stick to the Trump administration's failed legacy or to distance itself from that legacy and policy and to commit to the nuclear deal that President Obama signed, he added.

In response to the question of what would happen if the two sides fail to reach an agreement, he said, "I think it is better now to focus on how we can revive JCPOA. As I said, it is too early to conclude and at the same time, it is too early to say whether we have failed in this direction or not.”

"I believe there is a lot of hope that we can revive the agreement. There are good grounds for that and we are trying to use all the capacities and potentials in the agreement,” Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh added.

