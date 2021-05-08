“Covo-Pasteur”, “Barakat” vaccine to hit market soon: Rouhani

Speaking among senior managers of the Ministry of Health and Medical Education and also a number of managers of the companies active in the field of producing coronavirus, COVID-19, vaccine on Saturday, Rouhani pointed out that ‘Covo-Pasteur’ vaccine will hit the market in late May of the current year while ‘Covo-Barakt’ vaccine will hit in the Iranian month of Khordad (June).

He seized this opportunity to express his special thanks to the medical staff and defenders of the health who took giant stride in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic since the outbreak of the deadly disease across the country.

Mankind had not faced any pandemics in the past century, he said, adding, “Medical progress and achievements had provided assurance to an end to the spread of infectious diseases but the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19, created serious problems for all countries throughout the world even the countries equipped with the most advanced and sophisticated medical equipment.”

Despite oppressive and tough sanctions imposed against the country, Islamic Republic of Iran managed to make a miracle in the fight against coronavirus disease and come out victorious in this field, Rouhani stressed.

MA/5207388