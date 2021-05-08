COVID-19 daily death toll in Iran stands at 283

Speaking at a daily press conference on Saturday, the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman Sima Lari said that the total number of people tested positive for COVID-19 in the country has surpassed 2,640,670 after the detection of 13,576 new cases since Friday.

Of the new cases detected over the past 24 hours, 2,026 patients have been admitted to the hospital, she added.

She went on to say that the pandemic has claimed 283 lives over the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 74,524.

Some 2,092,381 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far or have been discharged from hospitals across Iran, Lari noted.

Among those undergoing treatment at present, 5,545 are being kept in the Intensive Care Units of medical centers because of critical health conditions, she added.

The spokesperson also noted that more than 16.92 million coronavirus diagnostic tests have been carried out in Iran so far.

ZZ/com