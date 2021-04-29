Gen. Salami hails Quds Force's role in empowering nations

Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hailed the role Martyr Ghasem Soleimani played in empowering Islamic countries.

Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) made the comments during a ceremony to introduce the new IRGC Quds Force's deputy for coordination affairs attended by IRGC Quds Force Commander General Gha'ani and some other IRGC senior commanders in Tehran on Wednesday.

Iran calls for intl. unity to lift illegal sanctions

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman called for the global unity, amity, solidarity and international cooperation to lift unilateral coercive measures including illegal sanctions imposed against Islamic Republic of Iran.

Speaking at the 43rd meeting of the UN General Assembly Information Committee which was held virtually on Wednesday, Saeed Khatibzadeh deplored the actions of some advanced countries in modern communication technologies in distorting, falsifying events and realities of other countries, especially in developing countries.

Ghader Rahimzadeh named Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base chief

At the order of Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Brigadier General Ghader Rahimzadeh was appointed as the Commander of Khatam al-Anbia Air Defense Base.

Zarif discusses ties, regional developments with Omani FM

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has met with his Omani counterpart in Muscat Wed. to discuss bilateral relations and the developments in the region.

Vaezi terms Turkey as Iran's best economic partner in region

Among the 15 neighboring countries, Iran has the best economic relations with Turkey, said the Iranian President’s Chief of Staff in the 28th edition of the Joint Economic Cooperation meeting.

“We always attach great importance to relations with our neighbor and brother Turkey, especially in the economic sector”, Mahmoud Vaezi stressed, adding “We should not let the problems caused by the Coronavirus and the sanctions affect our relations.”

Zarif discusses bilateral ties, region with Omani deputy PM

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif discussed bilateral relations and regional developments with the deputy prime minister of Oman in a meeting in Muscat on Wednesday afternoon.

Former AEOI head to run in upcoming presidential race

The current chairman of the Iranian Parliament's Energy Commission and the former head of the Iranian nuclear agency has announced his decision to run in the upcoming presidential elections in Iran.

Iran urges immediate removal of US sanctions against Syria

Iran's Ambassador to the United Nations called for immediate removal of unilateral and inhumane US sanctions against Syria.

Majid Takht-Ravanchi made the remarks addressing the UNSC on Tues.

Iran-Turkey Economic Joint Commission kicks off

The 28th Joint Commission on Iran-Turkey Economic Cooperation kicked off today with the presense of the Iranian President’s Chief of Staff and Turkish Minister of Energy.

Presided by the Iranian President’s Chief of Staff Mahmoud Vaezi and Turkish Minister of Energy Fatih Donmez, the 28th edition of the Joint Economic Cooperation meeting was kicked off today through video conference in Tehran.

FM Zarif reacts to France’s recent missile test

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif showed reaction to the recent France’s missile test on Wednesday.

In a tweet on Wed., Foreign Minister Zarif lashed out at the double-standard policy of the West in dealing with Iran's missile activities and wrote “What's good for the goose is apparently NOT good for the gander.”

