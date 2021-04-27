US has no choice but agreeing with Iran on lifting sanctions

The Iranian President has hailed the nation for its resistance during the tough economic times under the foreign economic pressures, adding that the US has no choice but to lift the sanctions.

"The Vienna talks show a high level of Iran's power, and today the world has accepted that there is no other way but to reach an agreement with Iran and lift sanctions, and that is a great success for the Iranian people," the Iranian President said on Monday afternoon in a meeting with a group of economic agents and businessmen in an apparent reference to the ongoing talks in the Austrian capital of Vienna between Iran and the remaining parties to the nuclear deal known as the P4+1.

Path to security in region going through internal dialogue

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that the path to security in the region goes through intra-regional dialogue.

Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

Soleimani, al-Muhandis symbols of Iran-Iraq resistance

Upon his arrival in Baghdad airport on Monday morning, Iranian FM named martyrs Soleimani and Al-Muhandis as the symbols of the resistance of the Iraqi and Iranian nations.

Zarif paid tribute to Iranian commander Ghasem Soleimani and the second-in-command of the Iraqi popular mobilization units, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis upon his arrival in Baghdad airport, where they were assassinated in Jan.2020 by the direct order of the time American President Trump.

Hatami condoles with Indonesian counterpart on missing Sub

Addressing Indonesian his counterpart, the Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Amir Hatami expressed his condolences over the death of a group of Indonesian soldiers following the missing of an Indonesian Navy sub.

UAE's Al Wahda take Iran's Persepolis by surprise

Al Wahda ended Iranian Persepolis' dream AFC Champions League unbeaten run in the 2021 AFC Champions League when the two met in Group E at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru on Monday evening.

JCPOA Joint Commission to be held in Vienna on Tuesday

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the JCPOA will be held on Tuesday in Vienna with the presence of the delegations of Iran and the P4+1 and the representative of the European Union.

Baghdad underscores necessity of foreign troops' withdrawal

Qasim al-Araji, Iraq's national security advisor underlined the vitality of the withdrawal of foreign troops from Iraq.

In a meeting with the Canadian ambassador in Baghdad, Ulric Shannon, on Monday, al-Araji underlined the “necessity” of the withdrawal of foreign forces from Iraq.

Zarif underlines following up assassination case of Soleimani

Admiring Iraq's role in the region and expressing concern over ISIL's recent actions in the country, in his meeting with Iraqi counterpart, Iranian FM called for following up assassination case of Martyr Soleimani.

2nd shipment of vaccine production equipment arrives in Iran

According to an Iranian Customs official, the 2nd shipment of Covid-19 vaccine production equipment arrived in Iran, which can increase production capacity to 20 million doses per month.

Mehrdad Jamal Arvanaghi, the deputy chairman of Iranian Customs Administration, the second consignment of Covid-19 vaccine production equipment landed in Tehran Emam Khomeini International Airport on Monday afternoon at 14:30 Tehran local time.

Zaghari must pass another year in jail in Iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe is sentenced to a further one-year jail term in Iran.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe’s lawyer Hojjat Kermani said on Monday that the court found her guilty of making propaganda against the Islamic Republic and has also banned her from leaving the country for a year.

Tehran condoles with Jakarta on victims of lost naval sub

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman expressed Tehran’s condolences over the sinking of an Indonesian submarine in which a number of Indonesian soldiers were killed.

Speaking in a weekly presser on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh said, “I offer Iran's condolences to the Indonesian government, people, and the families of the victims.”

2 Iranian products pull out from London Kurdish Film Fest.

Iranian director Ziba Arjang's short animation “Sky Sun, Tile Sun” and Behrouz Nouranipour's "Children of the Night" resigned from competing at London Kurdish Film Festival (LKFF).

The two Iranian products pulled out from the event because it seems that the LKFF promotes and highlights controversial issues in the context of cinema.

Turkey always been important neighbor of Iran: Vaezi

Stating that expanding relations with neighbors has a very important place in the foreign policy of all countries, the Iranian President's Chief of Staff said that Turkey has always been and is an important neighbor of Iran.

Mahmoud Vaezi made the remarks in the coordination meeting of the 28th edition of the Iran-Turkey Joint Economic Cooperation Commission meeting which is scheduled to be held on Wednesday through videoconference.

President Rouhani congratulates Tanzania on Independence Day

In a message on the anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Tanzania, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani congratulated the government and people of Tanzania.

MA