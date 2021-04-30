Evil act of Zionist regime not to go unanswered: Amir-Abdollahian

Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs said that the evil act of the Zionist regime will not go unanswered.

The recent developments have shown that the evil act of the Zionist regime will not remain unanswered and that the resistance front will act powerfully against the aggression of Zionists, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian reiterated.

Eastern borders must be controlled against Indian COVID entry

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani called for the eastern borders of Iran to be meticulously controlled in order to stop COVID-19 from entering the country, so that it would not face a condition like that of the UK coronavirus.

All organizations and responsible bodies are obliged to do their duties according to the program and provide the necessary information for the people, said President Rouhani in a meeting of the heads of the expert committees of the National Coronavirus Combat and Prevention Headquarters on Thursday.

Iran's domestically-made ‘Noor’ Satellite still glitters

After elapse of one year since salient achievement of IRGC Aerospace Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran in launch of the satellite into the Orbit, the domestically-made ‘Noor’ (Light) Satellite still is shining.

Concurrent with the first anniversary of launch of Noor Satellite into the Orbit, the commander of IRGC Aerospace Force revealed the activation of this homegrown satellite after the passage of one year since its launch into the orbit.

Qatari FM backs Saudi Arabia’s invitation to talk with Iran

Qatari Minister of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani reacted to the remarks of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman about focus of foreign policy on dialogue in region including with Iran.

Iran, Oman stress strengthening mutual, regional, intl. coop.

The two countries of Iran and Oman emphasized the need for strengthening bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that his visit with Omani officials focused on strengthening bilateral, regional and international cooperation.

Oman briefed on latest developments in Iran’s nuclear talks

In his meeting with General Sultan bin Mohammed al Numani Minister of Royal Office of Sultan of Oman on Thu., Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif briefed him on latest developments of Iran's talks with P4+ 1 group.

MoD making utmost effort to strengthen Iran air defense power

Iranian Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami said that his ministry is making its utmost effort to strengthen the air defense power of the country.

Nuclear talks between Iran, P4+1 continue in Vienna

Nuclear talks between Iran and P4 + 1 continue in Austrian capital Vienna with the continuation of meetings of expert working groups in the three areas of sanctions, nuclear and executive arrangements.

Iran receives 7th shipment of Sputnik-V vaccine

The seventh consignment of the Russian "Sputnik V" vaccine has been dispatched to the Islamic Republic of Iran on Thursday via Iran's Mahan Airlines.

The consignment was delivered to the Iranian embassy in Moscow by the Russian Direct Investment Fund on Wed.

FM Zarif to visit Kuwait for bilateral talks, regional coop.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman revealed that Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will visit Kuwait on Thursday.

Abu Dhabi crown price reacts to positions of MBS on Iran

Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi showed reaction to the positions of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Iran and described it as a reflection of Saudi Crown Prince’s balanced stance and wise views.

Yesterday, two working groups continued to work on the texts of lifting sanctions and nuclear issues and expert working group on executive arrangements held a meeting for the first time.

