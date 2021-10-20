IRGC chief:

All enemies have abandoned dangerous games against Iran

Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami said Tuesday that Iran has grown too strong that all enemies have abandoned dangerous games against it.

Iran to resume issuing visas for tourists Sat.: minister

Iranian tourism minister Ezzatollah Zarghami said Tuesday the issuance of visas for tourists from other countries will resume as early as the start of Aban (Sat. 23rd of October).

Iran, Oman FMs discuss ties, region in phone call on Tuesday

The foreign ministers of Iran and Oman held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss bilateral relations in economic and political fields as well as regional and international developments.

Senior Iranian, Italian diplomats discuss Syria developments

Italian Special Envoy for Syria Stephen Ravanan has met with the Iranian foreign minister’s senior advisor on special political affairs Ali Asghar Khaji.

Iran envoy, Abdullah discuss developments in Afghanistan

Iran's Ambassador to Kabul Bahador Aminian met and held talks with ex-chairman of Afghanistan's High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Islamic rapprochement, unity strategic move in World of Islam

Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi called the rapprochement and unity of the Islamic community the emphasis of the late Imam Khomeini (RA) and Leader of the Revolution, and a strategic move in the World of Islam.

