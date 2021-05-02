Agreement on de-listing sanctioned individuals, institutions

The top Iranian nuclear negotiator said after the 3rd round of Vienna talks on reviving JCPOA that there is an agreement on delisting sanctioned individuals and institutions, adding that the talks are continuing.

Iranian, Iraqi officials discuss electricity cooperation

The Iranian Deputy Energy Minister has held a meeting with the Iraqi Electricity Minister in Tehran to discuss the development of relations and cooperation in the field of electricity supplies.

Iran's Deputy Minister of Energy for Electricity and Energy Affairs Mohammad Hassan Motevalizadeh met with the Minister of Electricity of the Republic of Iraq to discuss the development of electrical relations and cooperation between the two countries.

Participants in JCPOA meeting agree to convene again Fri.

The Saturday meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission in Vienna ended minutes ago with participants decided to continue the talks on Friday.

Representatives from Iran and the P4+1 (Britain, France, Russia, China plus Germany) gathered for a meeting of the JCPOA Joint Commission on Saturday afternoon to discuss revitalizing Iran nuclear deal or the so-called JCPOA in Vienna and at the end of the meeting, the participants decided to convene again on Friday.

Iran's Ganjavi commemorated in Russian expo.

The Russian Ministry of Culture held an exhibition of Iranian Poet Nizami Ganjavi's works entitled "Nezami's Subjects & Visual Works".

The event was held in Moscow on the occasion of the 880th birth anniversary of the Iranian poet.

Karateka Rozita Alipour fighting for bronze medal

The Iranian female karateka Rozita Alipour will fight a rival from Turkey on Sunday to win the bronze medal at the 2021 Karate 1-Premier League Lisbon.

China condemns Washington's 'coercive diplomacy'

Chinese Foreign Ministry says that the US is engaged in 'coercive diplomacy' by threatening countries not to use Chinese products.

The US embassy in Denmark threatening to cancel its subscription with a local newspaper if it used Chinese telecommunications equipment is an example of "coercive diplomacy," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Friday, according to the CGTN TV website

Iran to produce 1m doses of anti-Cov-19 vaccines by July

Head of Pasteur Institute of Iran Alireza Biglari announced on Saturday that 1m doses of anti-Cov-19 vaccines will be produced in the institute by June, adding that 1m doses will be produced each month starting from July.

Iran's Anzali, Russian SEZ Lotus to renovate economic ties

The President of the Iran-Russia Chamber of Commerce hoped that with the expansion of cooperation between Iran's Anzali and Russia SEZ Lotus, a fundamental change in the relations between the two regions will be witnessed.

US, P4+1 hold informal meeting in Vienna

On the eve of the JCPOA Joint Commission meeting, the heads of the P4+1 delegations met informally today with the US delegation regarding the full revival of the JCPOA.

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov announced in a tweet on Saturday, "#JCPOA participants held today informal consultations with the #US delegation at the Vienna talks on full restoration of the nuclear deal (without #Iran who is still not ready to meet with US diplomats)."

MA