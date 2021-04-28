Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Leader: Iran stands in a united front with Palestine

Ayatollah Khamenei has responded to the messages of Hezbollah Secretary-General and Hamas's Hanieh on the demise of the second-in-command of the IRGC Quds Force, stressing that Iran stands in a united front with Palestine.

Reports of CIA chief meeting with Shamkhani rejected

A source in Iran's Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) has rejected as lies a previously reported meeting between SNSC secretary Shmakhani and CIA chief in Iraq.

An informed source has denied the news of the meeting of "Ali Shamkhani", the secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran, with "William Burns", the director of the CIA in Iraq.

Erbil not to allow its soil to be used against Iran

In a meeting with Iranian foreign minister Zarif, Masoud Barzani stressed that Erbil won't allow any groups to use its soil to pose threat against Iran.

Senior officials of Iraqi Kurdistan receive Zarif

Iranian FM Zarif arrived in Erbil on Tue. evening and was received by the high-ranking officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan.

The Deputy Prime Minister of the Iraqi Kurdistan Qubad Talabani, the head of the regional presidency office Fawzi Hariri and other senior officials received Zarif.

Aliyev calls borders with Iran “Border Of Friendship”

The President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has described his country's shared borders with the Islamic Republic of Iran as “Border Of Friendship”.

According to the Azertac news agency, President Ilham Aliyev made the remarks on a visit to the newly liberated Jabrayil and Zangilan districts during the inauguration ceremony of a border control garrison.

Full implementation of JCPOA, interest of all parties: Raab

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that full implementation of Iran’s nuclear deal, aka JCPOA, is in the interest of all involved parties.

Referring to the Vienna talks on revival of Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the British Foreign Secretary expressed optimism that there is a prospect of reaching an agreement in this regard and that it is in the interest of parties to find a solution to fully implementation of JCPOA as soon as possible.

Iranian businessmen attending Shanghai Coop. Org. exhibition

Referring to his visit to Qingdao, China, the Iranian envoy to Bejing said that Iranian businessmen are participating in the international exhibition of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

“I held a meeting with provincial officials to discuss trade cooperation between Iran and China”, Mohammad Keshavarz-Zadeh said in his Twitter account, while clarifying his visit to Qingdao, China.

Participants in JCPOA meeting agree to accelerate talks

The first round of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and P 4+1 ended minutes ago in Vienna with participants agreeing to accelerate the process of talks.

The meeting of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) between Iran and P 4+1 was held in the Grand Hotel in the Austrian capital of Vienna on Tuesday afternoon.

Zarif meets with patriarch of Chaldean Catholic Church

On the second day of his Iraq visit, Foreign Minister Zarif held a meeting with Patriarch of Chaldean Catholic Church Louis Sako in Iraq.

In continuation of Iran's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammad Javad Zarif's meetings with Iraqi political and religious figures, he held a meeting with the Patriarch of Chaldean Catholic Church Louis Raphaël I Sako on Tuesday morning on the second day of his visit to Iraq.

Ulyanov names Iran-Russia-China meeting fruitful

Russia's Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov named the meeting of Iranian, Chinese and Russian delegations on JCPOA as fruitful.

"The delegations of #China, #Iran, and #Russia met today before the meeting of the Joint Commission of #JCPOA. We compared notes and exchanged views on the way ahead towards full restoration of the nuclear deal. It was a very fruitful meeting," he tweeted.

Zarif leaves for Erbil to meet Kurdistan region's officials

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif left Baghdad for Erbil to meet with Iraqi Kurdistan region's official.

Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, who is on a two-day visit to Iraq, left Baghdad for Erbil in the Iraqi Kurdistan region on Tuesday.

FM Zarif meets with Iraq's natl. security adviser al-Araji

The Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javaz Zarif has held a meeting with Iraq's National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji in Baghdad to discuss bilateral relations.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs held a meeting with Iraq's National Security Adviser Qassem al-Araji on Tuesday morning on the second day of his visit to neighboring Iraq.

Zarif-Barzani stress not allowing anti-Iranian actions in KRG

During the meeting between Iranian Foreign Minister and Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister, the two sides stressed the need for stability in Iraq and not-allowing anti-Iranian actions in Iraqi Kurdistan region.

