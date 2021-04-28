Israeli regime deploys 'tear gas drones' against Palestinians

Palestinians have held demonstrations near Rachel's Tomb, outside Bethlehem, as well as close to the Qalandiya checkpoint in north Quds, according to Alaraby news website cited Haaretz.

The regime's police have now used drones armed with tear gas to disperse the protests despite only being authorized for use in rare cases. Such methods were first used during Palestinian protests on the Gaza border in 2018.

The tactic of using drones to drop tear gas was approved by the then head of border police, Kobi Shabtai, who now holds the position of police commissioner, to suppress protests in Palestinian lands.

Qud's Old City has been rocked by Palestinian demonstrations after a march by far-right Jewish extremists - who chanted racist slogans and violently attacked locals - injured over 100 Palestinians.

Israeli police brutally beat protesting Palestinians, arresting many or beating them with batons.

Recently, the local media reported the deployment of the Zionist military in front of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Palestine, equipped with tear gas and stun grenades, and clashes with worshipers.

According to the Palestinian news agency Wafa, Israeli forces equipped with tear gas and stun grenades recently clashed with worshipers as they were leaving the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Quds. Israeli police have banned rallies in the Damascus Gate area since the beginning of Ramadan, while allowing Israeli settlers to gather in other parts of occupied Quds city.

Palestinian Authority spokesman Nabil Abu Ordina condemned the racist crime by the Zionist police and warned of the consequences of this hostile and aggressive policy, which could turn the current conflict into a blatant religious war and undermine international peace and security. He held the occupying regime of Israel to account for it.

