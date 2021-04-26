  1. Politics
Apr 26, 2021, 4:31 PM

Iran will respond to any evil act of Zionist regime: Salami

Iran will respond to any evil act of Zionist regime: Salami

TEHRAN, Apr. 26 (MNA) – Major General Hossein Salami, the Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said Iran will react to any evil act of the Zionist regime with the same strength or stronger.

Reacting to the recent events in occupied Palestine, Salam said in an interview with Al-Mayadeen that "the evil deeds committed by the Zionists in the region will be returned back to them."

Salami added that "the evil deeds committed by the Zionists in the region will turn against them and expose them to real dangers in the future."

He warned that if Zionists continue to commit such measures, they will collapse in the future.

The commander pointed out that "in the past days, you have seen how their evil deeds were answered, and how some events took place inside the occupied territories, and certainly these events may be repeated in the future."

HJ/5198314

News Code 172625
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172625/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News