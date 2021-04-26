Iran will respond to any evil act of Zionist regime: Salami

Reacting to the recent events in occupied Palestine, Salam said in an interview with Al-Mayadeen that "the evil deeds committed by the Zionists in the region will be returned back to them."

Salami added that "the evil deeds committed by the Zionists in the region will turn against them and expose them to real dangers in the future."

He warned that if Zionists continue to commit such measures, they will collapse in the future.

The commander pointed out that "in the past days, you have seen how their evil deeds were answered, and how some events took place inside the occupied territories, and certainly these events may be repeated in the future."

