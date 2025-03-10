IRGC's resistance logic sole way to save Muslims: Salami

Speaking at the 3rd Quranic Festival in Tehran on Monday, the IRGC chief emphasized that the logic of resistance the Iranian guards hold to is the only to save the Muslims from captivity and domination of enemies.

Endurance is a clear manifestation of patience, trust, and seeking refuge in the face of hardship, he underlined.

When believers entered the battlefield with faith, patience, and trust, one of them would be victorious against ten of the enemy, he said, adding that if the believers showed weakness, this ratio would change.

The Yemeni fighters are clear signs of these divine signs; they stood up to the arrogant enemy and did not give in to fear.

The people of Yemen, Iraq, the Lebanese Hezbollah, and Palestinian brothers have understood this truth well on the battlefield, Salami stated, noting, “We have also touched these realities and divine truths for years on the battlefields of jihad.”

“Our path to salvation is to resort to the Holy Quran. This divine book is the true prescription for human happiness, guiding them from the darkness of ignorance to the light of knowledge and faith,” Major General Salami highlighted.

