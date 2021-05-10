Israeli regime to pay heavy price for Al-Quds occupation

Hamas group, in reaction to Zionists' brutal attacks, said Israel was waging a "religious war against Palestinian worshipers" in the occupied city of Al-Quds.

“What is happening in the Al-Aqsa Mosque at the time of storming and assaulting worshipers is proof of the brutality of the Zionist occupation,” Muhammad Hamadeh, the movement’s spokesman for the city of Al-Quds, said, Anadolu Agency.

He called on the Palestinians to "remain steadfast and prevent settlers from entering Al-Aqsa."

The Hamas spokesman held the Israeli regime responsible for its "incursion into the Al-Aqsa Mosque," saying, "The occupation will pay a heavy price."

Israeli police on Monday stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied Al-Quds and attacked the Palestinians who were on guard to prevent raids by Zionists.

Medical sources told Anadolu Agency that hundreds of people were injured during the Israeli incursion and 50 of them were taken to hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Red Crescent said some of its employees were prevented from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Thousands of Palestinians staged protests in the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex, located in the Old City of Al-Quds, after performing the dawn prayers there. The Palestinians then stayed there to guard the mosque from the raids of Zionists.

Setting up barricades at some points of Haram al-Sharif, the main building of Al-Aqsa, they chanted slogans for the mosque and said they would not leave there.

The Israeli police then raided the mosque and used tear gas, rubber bullets, and stun grenades in clashes with the Palestinians, who responded by throwing stones.

The Israeli police continue attacks in Haram al-Sharif.

