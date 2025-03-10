Oil tanker cargo vessel collide in N Sea off English coast

His Majesty’s Coastguard, which acts as the United Kingdom's national maritime emergency service, said it was coordinating a response to reports of a collision between a tanker and cargo vessel off the coast of East Yorkshire in England, NBC News reported.

It said an alarm was raised alerting the agency to the incident at 9:48 a.m. local time (5:48 a.m. ET).

A coast guard rescue helicopter was last being dispatched to respond to the collision, along with lifeboats from multiple areas, including Skegness, Bridlington, Maplethorpe and Cleethorpes, the British government's Maritime and Coastguard Agency said in a media statement.

It added that an coast guard aircraft and nearby vessels with "fire-fighting capability" were also being deployed.

It was not immediately clear whether there were any injuries in connection with the incident as of early Monday, the report added.

