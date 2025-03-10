  1. Culture
Mar 10, 2025, 9:05 PM

Launch of Tehran-Ankara train on agenda: Iran railway

Launch of Tehran-Ankara train on agenda: Iran railway

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – The chairman of the Iranian Railway has said that the launch of Tehran-Ankara train on the agenda a day after Tehran-Turkish Van city was launched.

Jabarali Zakeri stated said that "Due to the demand of the dear people and passengers traveling to Turkey, the Tehran-Van train was launched after a 5-year hiatus with the agreement of Iran and Turkey Railways."

Zakeri added that "This train includes 7 passenger cars, a mobile restaurant, and It will transport about 280 passengers."

The Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development emphasized that "If this train receives a war welcome, we will also launch the Tehran-Ankara train in the next phase."

MNA

News ID 229478

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News