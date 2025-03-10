Launch of Tehran-Ankara train on agenda: Iran railway

Jabarali Zakeri stated said that "Due to the demand of the dear people and passengers traveling to Turkey, the Tehran-Van train was launched after a 5-year hiatus with the agreement of Iran and Turkey Railways."

Zakeri added that "This train includes 7 passenger cars, a mobile restaurant, and It will transport about 280 passengers."

The Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development emphasized that "If this train receives a war welcome, we will also launch the Tehran-Ankara train in the next phase."

