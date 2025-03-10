  1. Politics
Ukraine to propose partial ceasefire at meeting with US

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Ukraine will try to convince the US to resume intelligence and military support and will also seek to prove that Ukrainian President Zelenskyy is committed to a swift end to the war with Russia at the talks in Saudi Arabia.

The Financial Times sources, speaking about the preparations for the talks in Saudi Arabia, said that Kyiv wants to propose a partial ceasefire, including long-range strikes on Russia and military operations in the Black Sea.

In this way, Ukraine hopes that progress in the talks will prompt Washington to reverse the decision to pause intelligence sharing and weapons supplies.

A Ukrainian official said that Kyiv will prioritise building ties with the US in the short term.

Meanwhile, two European officials stated that Ukraine views progress in ceasefire talks as a "quid pro quo" for the resuming of military and intelligence assistance.

A US Department of State spokesperson stated that Secretary of State Marco Rubio will be in the Saudi city of Jeddah from Monday to Wednesday for talks to "advance the president's goal to end the Russia-Ukraine war".

