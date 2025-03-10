Mujahid stresses strengthening relations with Tehran

Mujahid underlined the cultural and religious commonalities between Iran and Afghanistan, Afghan media Tolo News reported.

Kabul attaches importance to development of bilateral relations with Tehran, he added.

Earlier on February 9, Consul General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Afghanistan's Mazar-e-Sharif, Alireza Ahmadi, said that according to the order of Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the policy of maximum interaction with the Afghan nation is on the agenda.

Ayatollah Khamenei believes that the problems of the region should be solved by the countries of the region, the Iranian diplomat added.

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports any action that helps to ensure peace and stability in the region, Ahmadi noted.

