Leader: Iran stands in a united front with Palestine

In his separate messages, the Leader expressed gratitude to Nasrallah and Haniyeh for their condolences on the demise of the second-in-command of the IRGC Quds Force General Hejazi who passed away last week.

Leader said that General Hejazi passed away after spending his life doing Jihad for the sake of God.

In the message to the Hamas official, Ayatollah Khamenei said that Iran stands in a united front with Palestine and the Palestinian brothers. He also wished victory for the Palestinian nation.

KI/5199437