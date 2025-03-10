No attempts to develop an alternative plan to JCPOA

"During the discussion on Iran, during our session, it became clear, even more clear, that in 2025 we will face upheavals around Iran," Mikhail Ulyanov said, TASS reported.

On October 18, the JCPOA and resolution 2231, which approved the nuclear deal, expire. And there is nothing to replace this plan with, and there are not even attempts to work on something out today," Mikhail Ulyanov said during a discussion of the Valdai International Club dedicated to atomic energy and the results of the session of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Ulyanov noted that Europe and the United States need a comprehensive assessment report on Iran's nuclear program to accuse Tehran of non-compliance with an IAEA safeguards agreement and refer the case to the UN Security Council. This is why a possible automatic resumption of all sanctions against Iran through the UN is being considered. He added that in this case, Iran intends to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

According to Ulyanov, this situation can be improved only if the United States sits down at the negotiating table and formulates its position clearly.

"If there is no dialogue as before, and there hasn't been one since the summer of 2022, if this situation with the absence of dialogue persists, I'm afraid there will be trouble. An uncontrolled escalation is quite likely at any moment," the Russian permanent representative said.

