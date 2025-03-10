  1. Politics
Mar 10, 2025, 7:58 PM

No attempts to develop an alternative plan to JCPOA

No attempts to develop an alternative plan to JCPOA

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – Iran's nuclear deal, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is about to expire, but no attempts are being made now to develop an alternative plan, making an uncontrolled escalation around Iran likely, Mikhail Ulyanov said.

"During the discussion on Iran, during our session, it became clear, even more clear, that in 2025 we will face upheavals around Iran," Mikhail Ulyanov said, TASS reported. 

On October 18, the JCPOA and resolution 2231, which approved the nuclear deal, expire. And there is nothing to replace this plan with, and there are not even attempts to work on something out today," Mikhail Ulyanov said during a discussion of the Valdai International Club dedicated to atomic energy and the results of the session of the IAEA Board of Governors.

Ulyanov noted that Europe and the United States need a comprehensive assessment report on Iran's nuclear program to accuse Tehran of non-compliance with an IAEA safeguards agreement and refer the case to the UN Security Council. This is why a possible automatic resumption of all sanctions against Iran through the UN is being considered. He added that in this case, Iran intends to withdraw from the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

According to Ulyanov, this situation can be improved only if the United States sits down at the negotiating table and formulates its position clearly.

"If there is no dialogue as before, and there hasn't been one since the summer of 2022, if this situation with the absence of dialogue persists, I'm afraid there will be trouble. An uncontrolled escalation is quite likely at any moment," the Russian permanent representative said.

MA/PR

News ID 229474
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News