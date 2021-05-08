Amir-Abdollahian calls for a prompt end to Zionists' crimes

Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for International Affairs reacted to the brutal actions of the Zionist regime in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Referring to the human and legal responsibility of international institutions, international parliamentary assemblies, and the United Nations, he called for an immediate end to the crimes of the fake and terrorist Israeli regime and the systematic violation of human rights.

The burning of the flames of the Al-Quds Intifada is another measure that is in line with the will of the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights, he said.

He described helping the Palestinian people and fighters at this critical juncture as important and necessary.

He called on the Islamic parliaments, especially the inter-Islamic and Asian parliaments, to pay special attention to the issue of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque.

News sources reported on Friday night that Zionist military forces attacked Palestinian worshipers at Al-Aqsa Mosque. The Israeli military forces closed the doors of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and attacked Palestinian worshipers.

According to the report, more than 200 Palestinians were injured in an attack by Zionist military forces inside the courtyard of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

