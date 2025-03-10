  1. World
  2. Middle East
Mar 10, 2025, 9:20 PM

Thousands of Syrians flee to Lebanon amid HTS massacre

Thousands of Syrians flee to Lebanon amid HTS massacre

TEHRAN, Mar. 10 (MNA) – A total of 1,476 Syrian families have fled to Lebanon's northern Akkar region over the past 10 days, Lebanon's state media reported on Monday.

In an interview with the National News Agency, Akkar Governor Imad Labaki said around 6,000 individuals, including those from 40 Lebanese families, have moved to the Akkar Plain and parts of the Dreib region. Their displacement follows violence in Syria's coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartous by HTS forces.

Labaki said that most of the displaced are Alawites, a religious minority.

He added that local municipal leaders have raised urgent concerns, prompting him to contact the United Nations, humanitarian organizations, the Red Cross, and the Disaster Management Unit for assistance.

A so-called Syrian war monitor says militants aligned with Syria’s ruling HTS administration have killed nearly 1,000 civilians in a series of “massacres” committed in recent days in the western coastal region of the Arab nation.

MNA

News ID 229479

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News