Thousands of Syrians flee to Lebanon amid HTS massacre

In an interview with the National News Agency, Akkar Governor Imad Labaki said around 6,000 individuals, including those from 40 Lebanese families, have moved to the Akkar Plain and parts of the Dreib region. Their displacement follows violence in Syria's coastal provinces of Latakia and Tartous by HTS forces.

Labaki said that most of the displaced are Alawites, a religious minority.

He added that local municipal leaders have raised urgent concerns, prompting him to contact the United Nations, humanitarian organizations, the Red Cross, and the Disaster Management Unit for assistance.

A so-called Syrian war monitor says militants aligned with Syria’s ruling HTS administration have killed nearly 1,000 civilians in a series of “massacres” committed in recent days in the western coastal region of the Arab nation.

MNA